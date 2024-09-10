A Chicago mother with a concealed carry permit shot a man who was allegedly trying to enter her home through her daughter’s bedroom window Saturday night.

WGN 9 reported the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m.

The mom indicated her daughter was in the shower and began screaming when she saw a man’s hand come through the window.

The mom said, “I just went into action and when I actually saw the guy, he was still hanging on her window and he just looked at me and I said, ‘I’ve got a gun, I’m going to shoot.’ I just fired a shot. I didn’t even know he was hit ’til the police came.”

ABC 7 noted the mother added, “That motherly instincts kick in, so as soon as something happens, it’s like fight or flight.”

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man shot in the leg.

The daughter said, “Next time you think about coming through somebody’s window, you just remember how that bullet felt.”

