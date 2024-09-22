The mom of the 14-year-old alleged Apalachee High School shooter is now facing charges of abusing her own mother.

The New York Post reported that Marcee Gray was indicted for allegedly abusing Deborah Polhamus.

WSB-TV noted that Gray’s specific charges are “exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft.”

One of Polhamus’s daughters became worried after unsuccessfully trying to reach her mother, so she sent someone to check on her and that person discovered Polhamus “taped at her wrists and ankles to a chair and freed her.” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explained Polhamus had been taped to the chair “for nearly 24 hours.”

The incident allegedly occurred because Gray was angry that Polhamus would not go with her to confront her ex-husband, Colin Gray.

Gray allegedly taped Polhamus to the chair then took her cell phone so she could not call anyone.

