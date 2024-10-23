Democrat Lucas Kunce After Reporter Got Wounded: ‘Great Day at the Range’

Democrat Senate candidate for Missouri Lucas Kunce described his Tuesday AR-15 outing as a “great day at the range,” even though a reporter covering the event got wounded.

It is unclear whether the reporter, KSHB-TV’s Ryan Gamboa, was hit by a bullet fragment or a part of the target.

Kunce was shooting an AR-15 at former Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s range when Gamboa was wounded. Breitbart News noted that the shooting injury turned the photo op into a spectacle.

Kunce helped bandage Gamboa’s arm and, upon leaving the range, used an X post to say it was a “great day at the range.”

He added, “Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first aid kits, so we were able to take care of the situation, and I’m glad Ryan is okay and was able to continue reporting.”

Kunce did not address what many users on X have claimed, namely, that Kunce and Kinzinger were standing too close to targets while shooting with an AR-15.

For example, Sean Davis, cofounder of the Federalist, commented on a photo from the Kunce/Kinzinger range day, saying, “I’m sorry, but this tweet is INSANE. It contains multitudes. The longer you look at the photos, the worse it gets. 1) They are shooting steel at 5-7 yards with rifles, which could’ve killed somebody given the force with which the bullets will ricochet off the steel targets at the at [sic] distance. You would instantly get permanently banned at my range if you did that. Zero questions asked.”

