Disney World, ‘CoComelon,’ ‘Peppa Pig,’ Promote LGBTQ Propaganda to Kids for Pride Month: ‘Perverts’

Children’s shows are promoting LGBTQ propaganda, wishing kids a “Happy Pride Month” on social media. “I don’t want these creepy perverts to wish me anything,” one X user proclaimed.

“Happy Pride Month to all our friends!” exclaimed Nickelodeon’s Peppa Pig, a show for young children — in a Monday Facebook post, alongside a rainbow emoji.

“We’re celebrating the joy of being yourself and the many wonderful families and friendships that make our world special,” Peppa Pig added in its post.

“Happy Pride Month, from CoComelon,” said the popular children’s YouTube channel CoComelon, alongside a row of six heart emojis in the color of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple.

“Excuse [me]? Why are we introducing our babies to this?” one Instagram user asked.

Another commented that “there is no need to” post such content.

Others simply wrote that they were unfollowing CoComelon in the comment section of the children’s show’s post.

“The Teletubbies wish everyone a happy Pride Month,” the X account Pop Crave revealed, sharing a photo of joyful Teletubbies in front of rainbow colors and the words “Happy Pride.”

“Another kids show,” one X user lamented of the Teletubbies post.

“What’s their obsession with children?” another asked.

“Kids don’t need to know who y’all are fucking,” a third asserted.

“The Teletubbies is for children not for the validation of the fragile feelings of men in dresses,” another X user declared.

“Why on earth is a kids show promoting pride,” another inquired. “That sends a message to me that they think it’s ok for toddlers… I repeat TODDLERS to know about ANY kind of sex, let alone sex that goes against the grain of how the human body is designed to do the thing.”

“To no one’s surprise, another children’s program (for kids aged 1 to 4) pushing the LGBT agenda,” another wrote.

“LGBTIQ activism for some reason always inserts advertisements into children’s products,” another X user pointed out.

“I don’t want these creepy perverts to wish me anything,” another said of Teletubbies.

Many other X users wrote “pedophiles,” while one simply commented, “Diabolical.”

“Not surprised by this one,” another disclosed, adding, “They were always creepy to being with.”

Meanwhile, Disney World is promoting Pride Month with photo ops, murals, special drinks, and LGBTQ merchandise,” according to Inside the Magic.

“At EPCOT, the rainbow mural outside Connections Cafe has returned,” the outlet added. “Hollywood Studios features the Mickey Balloon Pride photo op with eleven different Pride flag balloons. At Magic Kingdom, the Mickey Pride mural and Pride Slushy at Astrofizz are back.”

“Disney’s support for the LGBTQ community is prominently displayed throughout June,” Inside the Magic said.

A video posted to social media also shows Disney-owned ABC’s Good Morning America kicking off Pride Month with same-sex salsa dancing.

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Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.