Fifty-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed by a masked gunman outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan as he arrived for a conference around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The New York Post reported the masked attacker fired “repeatedly” at Thompson then “fled eastbound off of 6th Avenue.”

Thompson was shot in the chest during the attack and rushed to the hospital thereafter, where he died.

ABC 7 noted police believe the shooting was targeted but they do not know a motive.

The masked attacker is still on the loose.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 2 state in the Union for gun control laws, making the Empire State second only to California.

New York has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, a microstamping requirement for new pistols, a ban on college carry for self-defense, a ban on campus carry on K-12 campuses for classroom defense, a “sensitive places” ban for licensed concealed carriers, and much more.

