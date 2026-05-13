Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Xi Jinping in China

President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13.

Trump arrived in China earlier Wednesday to a red carpet welcome featuring hundreds of Chinese youths chanting “Welcome!”

Trump’s visit to China is the first by a U.S. president in nine years since he traveled there in 2017 in his first term. He and Xi are expected to discuss a range of topics, including trade, tariffs, and the Iran conflict.

Watch: Donald Trump Arrives in Beijing to Meet with Xi Jinping