Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Xi Jinping in China

Breitbart News

President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13.

Trump arrived in China earlier Wednesday to a red carpet welcome featuring hundreds of Chinese youths chanting “Welcome!”

Trump’s visit to China is the first by a U.S. president in nine years since he traveled there in 2017 in his first term. He and Xi are expected to discuss a range of topics, including trade, tariffs, and the Iran conflict.

Watch: Donald Trump Arrives in Beijing to Meet with Xi Jinping

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