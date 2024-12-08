Report: President-Elect Trump Has ‘Lost Faith’ in the NRA

A report by the New York Times (NYT) suggests President-elect Donald J. Trump has “lost faith” in the National Rifle Association (NRA).

According to the NYT, NRA First Vice President Bill Bachenberg used a letter to disclose, “I can say for a fact that President Trump and his most inner circle have lost faith in the NRA.”

Bachenburg also noted, “I communicate with them often. We have a tremendous amount of work to rebuild trust with them, just like our members and donors.”

The NYT pointed out that a sticking point for Trump appears to be the tens of millions of dollars the NRA has paid William A. Brewer III, an attorney who whose political donations “have favored Democrats over the years.

Trump spoke at the NRA’s Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Dallas, Texas, on May 18. The speech marked his ninth time to stand on stage to speak to NRA leadership and members.

Breitbart News was at the convention as Trump spoke, and noted his observation that it is time for “a great restoration of American freedom.”

Trump noted, “We need the Second Amendment for safety. Forget about going hunting and all the things you do — we need it for safety. Because you know the bad guys are not giving up their guns. The bad ones are not giving up their guns.”

