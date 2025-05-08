DOGE Deactivates 500K+ Govt.-Issued Credit Cards as Audit Expands

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has acted on Elon Musk’s orders and deactivated over 500,000 government-issued unused/unneeded credit cards with the promise of more to come.

The push to curb fraud and slash federal spending marks the beginning of a sweeping efficiency drive that now affects more than 30 federal agencies as promised by President Donald Trump in his bid to end wasteful government dispersal of taxpayer dollars.

As Breitbart News reported, DOGE has hundreds of thousands of credit cards linked to several federal agencies in its sights.

The U.S. government currently has about 4.6 million “active credit cards/accounts,” which spent the $39.7 billion in more than 90 million transactions in the last fiscal year.

The General Services Administration (GSA) SmartPay credit system has seen a multibillion-dollar rise in the total amount of money splashed on the cards alongside a dramatic jump in the total number of transactions in the last few years, statistics reports show.

WATCH: Trump Considering Giving 20 Percent of DOGE Savings Back to Americans

The FY2022 total spent was $32.8 billion, displaying a nearly $7 billion dollar jump in just two years.

The FY2022 figure was spent across some 78.5 million transactions, compared to the more than 90 million in FY2024.

That will all now be under review as DOGE expands its remit and broadens its activities right across the Washington, DC, swamp.