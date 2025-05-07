Walz: Trump Will Wear Military Uniform Soon, We’re Fully Headed Toward Authoritarianism

Host Jen Psaki said, “Let me ask you, you said something in the New Yorker in March I thought was really interesting. I mean, you said we should prepare for the worst case scenario. I think many of us feel that way. We’re just over 100 days in, and I guess, are we in the worst case scenario right now or what are you exactly preparing for as governor?”

Walz said, “No I think it gets worse. I don’t say that as a pessimist. I say it as about a realist. We will win this. We will win it because the constitution will stay strong. We’re still seeing the courts while they’re under stress, holding. I see Donald Trump and I said it many months ago that he will eventually try and incarcerate political opponents. We saw it whether, you know, threatening my neighbor and dear friend and a man of perfect character, Tony Evers, next door. To threatening people who who don’t fall in line. Look, we’re going to have a military parade for him. I was only half tongue in cheek saying this guy will be in a military uniform before long, he is fully headed towards authoritarianism.”