Trump: Iran Has to Turn Over Uranium, Destroy Centrifuges or Get Blown Up

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” President Donald Trump discussed nuclear talks with Iran and stated that Iran has to turn over its uranium and either deactivate or destroy their centrifuges or else they will face strikes from the United States.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Now, last night, I was on Sean Hannity, and Sean asked me what I thought about your Iran statements, and I said the one thing that President Trump has done, I think every day, since he got back, is tell Iran they have a choice. They can turn over the centrifuges and the uranium, or they can get bombed. Is that as explicit as you’ve made it to them, either/or?”

Trump responded, “It’s very simple. Yeah, it’s very simple. And I’d much rather make a deal, a really verified deal. We want total verification. We can do that. We have some very brilliant people up at MIT and various other [places]. We could do that very, very solidly. But I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up, but blow them up or just de-nuke them. But the other — there are only two alternatives there: blow them up nicely or blow them up viciously.”

