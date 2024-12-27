An alleged intruder who was shot Thursday night by a Bradenton, Florida, homeowner died Friday morning in the hospital.

WFLA noted the homeowner saw two alleged intruders on surveillance cameras around 9 p.m. Thursday, both of whom were allegedly trying to make entry into the home.

The homeowner opened fire, striking one of the alleged intruder multiple times and causing the other to run from the scene. ABC Action News reported that Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies used K-9 to track down the second suspect “and he was arrested a few blocks from the scene.”

The alleged intruder whom the homeowner shot was hospitalized in critical condition and died in the hospital Friday morning.

