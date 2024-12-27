Special Forces soldier and former Central Michigan University quarterback Tommy Lazzaro died at age 27 after reportedly being hit by a hunter’s stray bullet while he “was driving to the range to help a fellow soldier who was having car trouble.”

TMZ announced his death on December 26.

Task & Purpose noted that Lazzaro was a special forces soldier with 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was at Elgin Air Force base on December 22 when shot. The bullet that killed him “was fired by a hunter who was shooting on the Eglin range, a popular hunting location.”

Lazzaro’s Special Forces Commander Col. Patrick Nelson said, “We deeply mourn the loss of U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Lazzaro…We will never forget his dedication, courage, and commitment to safeguarding our freedoms.”

WILX pointed out that Elgin Air Force base is located in Walton County, Florida, and the sheriff of that county indicated the death appears to be the result of a “hunting accident.”

A “celebration of life” for Lazzaro will be held at the Emerald Coast Funeral Home in Fort Walton Beach on December 28 at 11:00 a.m.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.