WATCH: Shootout Between Homeowner and Intruder Caught on Video

A shootout over the weekend between a Dearborn, Michigan, homeowner and an alleged intruder left both individuals wounded, and the whole thing was caught on video.

Benjamin Nevers was asleep when he heard glass breaking in his kitchen, FOX 2 Detroit reported. He indicated he saw two suspects on security cameras “milling around the house” after the glass broke,

“…I was just quick enough to react to grab my gun and cock it and I just sat there and kind of waited,” he said. “I knew they were going to come to my room.”

The New York Post identified one of the alleged intruders as Phillip Price. “Price allegedly shot both Nevers and his girlfriend as she hid under the covers during the gunfight.” Nevers’ girlfriend is still hospitalized.

Price was also shot and wounded badly enough that he could not flee the scene.

FOX 2 Detroit noted that Price was charged with “assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and other charges as part of a 21-count indictment.”

Nevers believes the alleged intruders were after a bag containing a bottle of tequila and a few other items. “The bag that they tried to get was right there and there was a bottle of Don Julio in it and a chocolate bar and then there was a studio microphone that I have like these guys did this for nothing,” he said.

