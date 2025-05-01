The left “always wants to empower those individuals” — speaking of rogue activist judges — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said while discussing the ongoing issue of lawfare against the Trump administration and attempts to thwart the MAGA agenda.

The role of these judges is “not to be President of the United States,” Jordan said, noting that there are about 700 federal district judges who “think somehow they put their name on the ballot and they got elected, and they get to decide what — and make the rules and policy like the President does.”

“That is not what their job is to do,” Jordan explained. “And we’ve actually passed legislation, passed in the committee, I guess, six weeks ago, passed the House floor three weeks ago, which said when they issue these injunctions, it should be limited to the parties in that case in that respective jurisdiction — it shouldn’t apply nationwide,” he continued, noting that even Justice Kagan has indicated concern about nationwide application of some of the orders.

“The Constitution is pretty darn clear … ‘executive power shall be vested in a president,’ not in some district judge in Timbuctoo, California,” Jordan continued, promising that Congress will use every “avenue we can, every lever we have, I should say, to limit what these individuals can do.”

“So that’s the appropriations process. That’s oversight,” he continued.

However, Jordan said that leftists empower these judges, as “the left always wants to empower those [unelected] individuals versus the ones who are directly accountable to we the people, i.e. the person who puts their name on the ballot, runs for office, gets elected. They’re the ones under our system who make the calls, who determine the policies, who make the laws, because they’re the ones who you can throw out of office.

“That’s how our system works — not Fauci and Boasberg and these judges and these other judges who think they are so much smarter than us hillbillies in flyover country,” the congressman added.

