Dem Sen. Bennet: Pete Hegseth Will Be Next Cabinet Member Ousted

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) predicted Thursday on “MSNBC Reports” that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would be the next cabinet member ousted by President Donald Trump.

Bennet said, “I think there’s more to it. I think it is an. extraordinary moment that even Donald Trump is admitting that he can’t sustain a national security advisers who had the wisdom of sharing Signal chain with Jeffrey Goldberg. I think it’s probably the case that what President Trump is maddest about is the fact that he shared it with the reporter from the Atlantic. The real problem is that Secretary Hegseth, the secretary of defense, Somebody who should never have been confirmed to begin with shared battle plans and classified information on that Signal chain.”

He added, “As a member of the Intelligence Committee I’ve rarely seen anything as classified as what Pete Hegseth put out in that Signal chain. And I believe these drum beats are going to grow and grow and grow. And, you know you’ve seen President Trump said, there’s no way Waltz’s ever going to be ejected by his administration and now, he has been. I think Pete Hegseth will not be far behind.”

