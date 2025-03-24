Comedian Rob Schneider posted a photo to X on Monday in which he holds an AR-15 and describes it as his “anti-Tesla Protection Device.”

Schneider is holding a Nemo Arms rifle in the photo with a magazine etched with the words, “You Can Do It,” a phrase which Schneider made famous in The Waterboy (1998).

Schneider’s photo and reference to protecting Teslas comes as numerous Tesla dealerships and their inventory have been damaged or destroyed, as the radical left retaliates against Elon Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration.

On September 26, 2023, Idaho-based Nemo Arms posted an article about their CEO Bill King’s chance encounter with Schneider in an airport.

King said, “After a few minutes of conversation, we found out Rob is a huge 2A advocate and was interested in purchasing a few firearms.”

Schneider actually took part in building his own rifle with Nemo Arms’ rifle builder Mark Wood.

