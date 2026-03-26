Swalwell: Californians Are Afraid They ‘Might Be Kidnapped’ by ICE

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Californians fear Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might kidnap them off the streets.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “At what point do Democrats need to look at the compromises that have been put on the table and say, okay, we need to do something?”

Swalwell said, “Well, then he has an opportunity to do what is most reasonable and pays TSA agents immediately, which is to fund TSA and every other component of Homeland Security other than ICE and Border Patrol. But I’ll just tell you, talking to Californians all over the state, that right now they fear that you have an ICE that is out of control. You could be walking down Sunset Boulevard. Someone could pull up in an unmarked car wearing a mask and put you into that van, and you don’t know if they’re ICE, and if you resist, you might be arrested for resisting arrest, or you might be kidnapped. That’s the uncertainty and chaos that they have put into our communities. That’s why I’m not voting for another penny for ICE. And that’s why most Democrats are united in the same.”

He added, “What I’m hearing from constituents is what I’m seeing is that they’re dragging women by their hair, throwing them into unmarked vans, chasing people through the fields and factories where they work. They’ve committed public executions, two of them and cosigning off on this. It’s just not who we are as Americans.”

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