PBS’s Desjardins: Dems Emboldened by GOP Getting Blame for DHS Shutdown They Started

On Monday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins said that the airport lines “are actually making it more difficult to reach a solution” to the DHS shutdown and stated that Democrats see polls showing more people blame Republicans for problems at airports than blame Democrats, even though, “Usually, the party that starts the shutdown, in this case, Democrats sparked it, gets the blame.” While President Donald Trump views sending ICE agents to airports as the answer.

Desjardins said, “I have to say, from talking to sources in both parties, that, in a counterintuitive way, I think that these lines are actually making it more difficult to reach a solution right now. Let me explain why: Democratic sources see the polling — including from Quinnipiac — that shows more Americans blame Republicans for what’s happening at our airports than blame Democrats. Usually, the party that starts the shutdown, in this case, Democrats sparked it, gets the blame. But Democrats are saying, hey, we’ll fund TSA, and they’re blaming Republicans for this.”

She continued, “Meanwhile, President Trump is seeing the solution as sending ICE agents to airports, not in compromising with Democrats. So, that, also, is making it harder to reach that kind of compromise.”

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