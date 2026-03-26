Fans Mock Nashville Predators After Pride Night Logo Reveal

Pro hockey’s Nashville Predators are taking a drubbing from fans who are mocking the team for its new rainbow LGBTQ+ logo.

The team unveiled the logo of the Predators’ saber-tooth tiger head, festooned with the gay rainbow colors, on Thursday.

The new logo, though, came under immediate attack from hockey fans:

As to the latter claim, hockey and its players and fans do not lean left much at all. A recent poll found that the NHL was the second-most red-leaning league in pro sports.

The study, “Partisan Registration of Athletes by Sports League,” commissioned by VoteHub, examined the political affiliations of pro athletes in the MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, and WNBA and found that baseball players lean toward the GOP. Still, that support dwindles when looking at other pro sports leagues.

Pro baseball players are Republicans at a much higher rate than in other leagues, at 53.7 percent, while 36.4 percent identify as political independents. Democrats are the big losers in baseball, though, with only 7.8 percent choosing the left-wing party.

But the next most Republican league was the National Hockey League, which is closely split: 43.9 percent claim the GOP, while a slightly larger portion, 48.6 percent, claim to be independents. And only a tiny 5.6 percent were listed as choosing the Democrats.

So, the Nashville Predators might want to read the room before making big gestures like this again.

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