Watch Live: Senators Cotton and Banks Headline ‘China: The Threats You Know About and the Ones You Don’t’

Breitbart News hosts a policy event discussing the current and emerging threats presented by China and the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday, March 26.

The event will feature discussions with Senator Jim Banks, Senator Tom Cotton, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, former Deputy United States Trade Representative Jeff Gerrish, and more.

The panelists will discuss the threats that China and the Chinese Communist Party under Xi Jinping present to the American people’s health and wellness across a range of issues.