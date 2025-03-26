WATCH: Vice President JD Vance Shoots Machine Gun at Quantico

Vice President JD Vance served lunch to Marines Wednesday at Quantico’s Dwyer Chow Hall and also took time to shoot a medium-range machine gun.

TimesNowNews reported that Vance told the Marines, “[President Trump] wanted me to tell you two things. First, that he loves you. And second, that he’s proud of you.”

Vance, a former Marine, also told the service members of the crucial role the USMC played in his life.

Vance’s communications director, William Martin, posted video of Vance shooting the M240B medium machine gun:

White House Correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan posted a wider angle of Vance putting rounds downrange:

Potomac Local News noted that Quantico Town Mayor Kevin Brown attended as Vance spoke to the Marines.

Brown said, “Personally, as I see Vice President Vance at events across the country and abroad, you can definitely recognize the Marine in him…It’s encouraging to know we have someone in the White House with that pedigree, advising the President.”

