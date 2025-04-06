Gov. Hochul Signs Bill Allowing Credit Cards to Track Ammo Purchases

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed new controls into law last week, including one that allows credit cards to track ammunition purchases.

She described the ammunition control as one that “[refines] how credit card companies track purchases at gun dealerships.”

Hochul noted, “This gives law enforcement the opportunity to find out exactly who may be stockpiling ammunition. And this is an indicator that something untoward could be happening, so it’s an important data point for us to have.”

North Country Now pointed out the credit card tracking will occur via the use of a new merchant code, and that code will allow the tracking of not only ammo purchases but firearms as well.

One of the other gun controls signed by Hochul outlines new “warnings that gun dealers must provide to customers about the risks of firearms” and a third control bans what are commonly known as “Glock switches.”

Hochul explained the ban was accomplished by adding “pistol converters to the definition of rapid fire modification devices.”

Ironically, “Glock switches” are already banned at the federal level.

