Mother Shoots Daughter’s Alleged Would-Be Rapist Numerous Times

A mother in Indianapolis shot a man on May 24, 2025, who was allegedly trying to rape her 12-year-old daughter in a hotel room.

WFLA reported that the girl’s mother went to the hotel with Bruce Pierce, the alleged culprit. The 12-year-old came to the hotel with a relative in order to find her mother and, upon doing so, waited in the room while the mother went down to get luggage.

The mother returned to find Pierce allegedly on top of the young girl, trying to tear off her clothing.

Pierce was armed, but so was the mother, and the mother pulled her gun and began shooting, critically wounding Pierce.

WTHR noted that an investigation is underway, and the 12-year-old’s grandmother indicated that “a man named Bruce Pierce had been communicating with the 12-year-old online and over the phone.”

Charges against Pierce include “rape, child molesting, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and confinement where the victim is under 14 years of age.”

Court documents show Pierce previously pleaded guilty to child molestation in 2016.

