Mike Johnson: ‘No Real Rationale’ for Federal Tax on Suppressors

During a Sunday morning appearance on ABC News’s This Week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) defended Republican efforts to remove the $200 federal tax on suppressors, noting there is “no rationale” for such a tax.

On May 22, Breitbart News noted that the GOP-led House version of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill eliminates the tax and registration requirement on suppressors.

Johnson was asked about this push for deregulation, and told ABC, “We had the votes to do it. I think it was a long time overdue, but I think we have to protect the fundamental freedoms of the American people.”

He pointed out, “The Second Amendment is a critical freedom in the constitution and there’s no real rationale” for the tax on suppressors.

Johnson later added, “There’s no rationale, the government should not be making money on something that you have a fundamental, inalienable right to.”

