GOP-Passed Budget Reconciliation Removes Suppressor Tax/Registration

The GOP-led House passed budget reconciliation, Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, early Thursday morning and it eliminates the tax and registration requirement on suppressors.

The legislation passed by a vote of 215-214, as Breitbart News reported.

The NRA praised passage of the bill:

Prior to passage, the Second Amendment Foundation and its partners submitted a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) which said, in part:

Americans should not be taxed for a safety device that helps prevent irreversible damage to one of their senses while exercising their Constitutional rights. It would be ludicrous if elected officials demonized and regulated automobile mufflers like they do suppressors. Suppressors use the same science as mufflers, which should come as no surprise considering the muffler was invented by the same man who invented the firearm suppressor. Like car mufflers, suppressors are designed to protect hearing, reduce noise pollution, and help us all be good stewards of the environment. Scare tactics, misinformation, and preservation of the status quo must not be impediments to restoring common sense to our nation’s approach to the Second Amendment.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R) used a post on X to explain the Second Amendment victories secured in the bill’s language for House passage:

One of my key priorities throughout this process has been restoring our constitutional 2A rights, which have been subjected to unconstitutional infringements for the last 90 years under the draconian NFA. The original bill text only removed the $200 transfer tax for suppressors. Now, the bill eliminates both the transfer and making tax for suppressors, as well as the registration. This is a massive 2A victory — one that takes important steps toward restoring our constitutional freedoms.

Clyde bemoaned the fact the bill “does not eliminate the taxation and registration of SBRs, SBSs, and AOWs,” but he noted that there are opportunities for more changes as the legislation moves through the Senate.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.