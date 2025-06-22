Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation Saturday to remove short-barrel rifles and shotguns from Texas prohibited weapons list.

On May 29, 2025, Breitbart News reported that the legislation, Senate Bill 1596, had passed the Texas legislature and was headed to Gov. Abbott’s desk.

Now that the bill has been signed, KVUE noted it will take effect September 1, 2025.

It should be noted that SB 1596 removes short-barrel firearms from the prohibited firearms list in Texas, but does not remove them from National Firearms Act (NFA) oversight.

“1o1.9 The Bull” reported:

Senate Bill 1596 will remove short-barrel firearms from the list of illegal weapons in Texas law. Texans would be able to own these guns as long as the proper federal rules are followed: 1) A background check 2) To register the gun with the ATF 3)To pay a $200 tax.

Would-be purchasers of short-barrel firearms will also still have to be fingerprinted and photographed per NFA requirements.

The U.S. Senate is currently working on language for Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill that would remove the $200 federal tax and burdensome purchase process for short-barrel firearms.

