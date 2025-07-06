The son of a Osceola County, Florida, homeowner noticed a door ajar on his mother’s home around 8:30 p.m. July 4th, went inside to investigate, and shot an alleged burglar.

Click Orlando noted the son entered the home with a revolver after seeing the open door.

FOX 35 reported the son made his presence known once inside the house and the alleged burglar charged him as he moved down the hall. The son fired a round at the suspect, striking him in the leg, then held him at gunpoint for police.

The alleged burglar is identified as 37-year-old Michael Platt.

Platt was taken to the hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

