CNN Enten: Pratt Can Win LA Mayor Race — His Odds Are ‘Up Like a Rocket’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” network chief data analyst Harry Enten said, according to prediction markets, the odds were “up like a rocket” that former reality TV star Spencer Pratt (R) could beat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) to lead Los Angeles.

Co-host John Berman said, “In Los Angeles, a lot of focus on reality TV performer Spencer Pratt, who was running for mayor there. He has big, flashy ads that are getting some attention. So what is the state of the race, and what might be driving it? With us now, chief data analyst Harry Enten, and so, you know, what are the prediction markets saying about that race and what’s changed?”

Enten said, “Yeah, you know, I have to admit that in my mind, you know, a friend of mine who is a fan of Pratt, you know, I was really putting it down. But if you look at the prediction market, you look at the Kalshi prediction markets, his chances are up significantly, up significantly over the last few months. You know, you go back a few months ago, February, he had just the 7% chance. What is that? That’s five plus two. Now it’s up like a rocket. Look, chances are he still won’t be the next mayor of Los Angeles, but there’s a pretty decent chance of it now. Up over a quarter, 27% chance. So those who dismiss Pratt’s chances, well, you’ve got something coming because he’s got a realistic shot at winning this thing.”

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