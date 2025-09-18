During Wednesday’s Gun Violence Prevention Working Group hearing, Minnesota state Sen. Ron Latz (DFL) argued against women being armed for self-defense unless and until they receive training on using guns.

Latz’s comments came amid a discussion about training requirements for gun owners and a 30-day waiting period for gun purchasers.

State Sen. Keri Heintzeman (R) asked, “So, if a woman fears for her safety, in a domestic violence situation or stalking or harassment, will she have to wait 30 days to purchase a firearm?”

State Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL) responded by saying, “…Very open to conservations about the specific language [of the proposed gun control], with the bottom line being a woman in a domestic violence situation who wants to own a gun — anyone who owns a deadly weapon should have training on how to safely use that deadly weapon…”

Sen. Heintzeman followed up, “So she would have to wait and possibly face threat of death?”

Sen. Latz then interjected, “Just for the record, I think the evidence shows….a firearm owned by a woman for self-defense, the evidence is it is more likely to end up being used against her by the attacker rather than used to successfully defend herself. That’s the data, so maybe that points to the even greater need for training on how to use the firearm and to prevent it from being taken by an attacker and used against her.”

Latz did not provide any substantiation for the “evidence” or “data” to which he alluded.