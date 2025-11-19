The Indiana homeowner accused of killing a cleaning lady who showed up at the wrong house is facing a manslaughter charge.

Breitbart News reported that 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez went to the wrong home in Whitestown, Indiana, and was killed with a headshot as she stood on the porch.

The Associated Press noted that Perez and her husband had gone to the home by mistake, and her husband indicated he did not know Perez had been shot until she fell into his arms. The AP added that the homeowner–now identified as 62-year-old Curt Andersen–allegedly fired a round through the door “a minute after hearing someone trying to unlock [it].”

If convicted, Andersen “could face anywhere from 10 to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.”

Indiana has a “Stand Your Ground” law on books. It also has a “Castle Doctrine” law, which it adopted in 1977, according to the Indy Star. One or both of these self-defense laws could come into play in the hearing.

