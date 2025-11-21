A report from FOX News Digital shows pro-gun control Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) spent about $360,000 for security between January and September of 2025.

According to the report, the firm Warnock used–Executive Protection Agencies, LLC–provides various levels of security, including armed security for “political figures.”

Looking back beyond the past nine months, FOX News Digital discovered that “Warnock’s campaign has spent over $2.7 million on private security dating back to Dec. 2020.”

On February 15, 2022, AXIOS released figures showing how much Congressional members spent on personal security in 2021. Sen. Warnock outspent all other Congressional members listed, shelling out over $605,000 for security during that year alone.

But Warnock has been a very strong proponent of restricting Second Amendment rights for Americans. And the year after the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA)–the gun control package signed into law by former President Biden–The Guardian noted that Warnock praised passage of the BSCA, but said it was “clearly not enough.”

Warnock expressed frustration that more gun control could not be passed, saying, “We are at an impasse because there are people in … politics … who are doing the bidding of the corporatist gun lobby even as they line their pockets with the blood of our children.”

And just months ago–on September 26, 2025–Warnock’s office posted a press release in which the Senator described gun violence as a “national epidemic.”

Warnock has pushed an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, and other controls. When he ran for reelection in 2022 he received praise from the pro-gun control group Giffords, which was pushing to retain a gun control majority in the Senate.

Giffords said, “We need Senator Warnock in the Senate—and with our gun safety majority on the line, it’s more important than ever that Georgians send him back to Washington DC for a full term.”

