Man Allegedly Shoots, Kills Teen After Not Being Picked for Soccer Match

Eighteen-year-old Rafael Martinez-Lopez allegedly pulled a gun and killed 15-year-old Jeremiah Griffin-Cuevas about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after not being chosen to take part in a soccer match at an elementary school in Michigan.

WOODTV noted, “The Grand Rapids Police Department says some kids were playing soccer there when a man approached, asked to join the game and was turned away.”

An argument ensued and Martinez-Lopez allegedly pulled a gun and fatally shot Griffin-Cuevas. The New York Post reported that 39-year-old Savanah Rubio tried to intervene and Martinez-Lopez allegedly shot her to death as well.

MLive pointed out that Martinez-Lopez allegedly fled after the shooting, but police apprehended him a short time later.

“About 100 people” gathered in Grand Rapids to hold a vigil for the slain individuals on Wednesday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.