Video: Kathy Griffin Attacks Erika Kirk, Mocks Charlie Kirk as ‘Straight-Up Nazi’

Kathy Griffin attacked Erika Kirk and mocked her late husband, slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk, as a “straight-up Nazi” — continuing to spread the same rhetoric that likely galvanized his assassin eight months ago — despite once sharing a stage with him for a civil conversation.

“Who knows how many assassination attempts there could be, just in the next day, or how many times Erika Kirk is going to switch from her sparkle pants to that weird video that she made that’s just bizarre,” Griffin said in a recent episode of her Talk Your Head Off podcast.

“Wasn’t that Erika Kirk video weird? Her being not girly and looking like — I don’t even know what, like a sniper?” the 65-year-old continued. “She looks like she’s going to an anti-ICE protest, which is something she would not do.”

“Look, I’m done giving her a pass, all right?” Griffin added.

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The comedian then segued to attacking the Turning Point USA founder — who was horrifically murdered on September 10, during a campus speaking event at Utah Valley University — adding, “I knew Charlie Kirk. I did a panel with him one time and his squished-in face.”

“And, yeah, I said that, because that dude was a straight-up Nazi,” Griffin declared, continuing to spread the same hateful rhetoric that likely galvanized Kirk’s assassin eight months ago.

“And that is my opinion,” she added. “But, you know, the way we’ve deified him is bizarre. I’ve never seen anything like it.”