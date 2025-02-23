WATCH: Anti-Elon Protestors Tell Him to ‘Go Back to Africa’

Anti-Elon Musk protesters in Washington, DC, said they want him to “go back to Africa” and to “shoot himself into the sun,” while being interviewed by conservative content creator Benny Johnson.

“Go back where you come from!” one woman said into the microphone when asked what her message was to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader:

When Johnson asked if she meant South Africa, a shocked look crossed the woman’s face as she exclaimed, “Oh, gotta go!”

An older gentleman brazenly told Johnson that Elon Musk should “go back to South Africa where he belongs.”

“He’s not a citizen. He came here illegally,” the man falsely claimed.

Despite being born and raised in South Africa, Musk came to the United States legally as a student in 1992 and became a citizen in 2002, according to Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography on the tech mogul, aptly titled Elon Musk.

“Go back to Africa,” the man added.

Another woman, who stated that she is an immigrant to the U.S. herself, called Musk a “racist and a Nazi” who should “go back to South Africa.”

“As an immigrant, telling another immigrant to go back to where he came from,” the woman said passionately before angrily telling Musk, “shoot yourself into the sun.”