Kim Jong-un Warns of ‘Unimaginable and Irretrievable’ Coronavirus Crisis

“He repeatedly warned that hasty relief of anti-epidemic measures will result in unimaginable and irretrievable crisis, stressing that all the sectors and units should further strengthen the emergency anti-epidemic work till the danger of pandemic incoming is completely rid of,” the news agency said.

Although North Korea officially claims to have zero coronavirus infections, the country’s swift and drastic countermeasures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as closing its borders and schools and placing thousands of its people under quarantine since January, suggest the country has far more cases than it admits to. In late June, reports indicated that North Korean officials had locked down the country’s third-largest city, Chongjin, due to a coronavirus outbreak there. The government also recently extended its border closures through 2021.

Last month, the U.N. warned that North Korea’s shutting of its borders has caused food insecurity in the country to worsen during the pandemic, with some people reportedly “starving” as a result. Prior to the pandemic, over 40 percent of North Koreans were already considered “food insecure,” with many people in the country suffering malnutrition.

According to Yonhap, Thursday’s meeting was “the second time in three months that the North has convened a politburo meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic,” also suggesting that North Korea’s coronavirus outbreak has been much more serious than officials admit. The meeting made no mention of inter-Korean relations, despite escalating tensions between North and South recently over Kim’s fury at anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns sent to the North by activists in South Korea.