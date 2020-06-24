“[We] sent anti-North Korea leaflets over [to the North] between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday [from] Paju [a western border city],” Park Sang-hak, leader of the group Fighters for a Free North Korea, said. The activist added that they selected a “very dark location” to launch the balloons in order to “avoid police surveillance.”

At least one of the balloons was found about 60 miles southeast of Paju on Tuesday morning in the South Korean county of Hongcheon, according to police.

“We went to the scene upon receiving a call from a resident that a plastic ballon [sic] presumed to be in use for anti-North Korean leafleting was hanging from a tree,” a police officer told Yonhap. “We understand the balloon was floated by a defector group last night.”

Photos of the balloon published by Yonhap show it displayed images of North Korea’s ruling dictator Kim Jong-un and his younger sister Yo-jong. The balloons carried packages containing the leaflets — which reportedly depicted South Korea’s democratic “success story” — 2,000 American one-dollar bills, and 1,000 SD memory cards, according to the report.