Conservative radio host Larry Elder on Thursday criticized President Joe Biden’s “mindless withdrawal” from Afghanistan.

“Tragic, outrageous, avoidable. Joe Biden’s mindless withdrawal has killed more American service members than died in Afghanistan in the last 18 months,” he wrote on Twitter:

In a subsequent post, Elder, who is running for governor of California, urged his followers to pray for the service members killed and wounded during the recent explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Let’s us all pray for our brave service members killed and wounded in the Kabul blasts. Another sad day under this Commander-in-Chief. Speaking of whom, where is he?” Elder continued:

Approximately 12 U.S. troops were killed Thursday in Kabul which marked the largest single-day loss of life for American soldiers in Afghanistan in ten years, Breitbart News reported:

Previously, the largest single-day loss of U.S. servicemen occurred while Joe Biden was Vice President under Barack Obama. On August 6, 2011, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter carrying 30 American servicemen, including 22 Navy SEALs, was shot down by Taliban fighters with a rocket-propelled grenade. The suicide bombings on Thursday occurred outside of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Baron Hotel attack. More than 60 Afghan civilians were also killed. Prior to the explosions, the Kabul Airport was in complete chaos as thousands of Americans, Afghans, and foreign nationals were attempting to flee the Taliban government.

Republican Rep. Roger Williams (TX) in a statement Thursday said, “Today’s terrorist attacks in Afghanistan are the tragic outcomes of the decisions of a failed American President. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. should resign immediately.”

Since Biden took office eight months ago, Williams added, “it has become painfully clear that President Biden is incapable of fulfilling and faithfully executing the most important roles of the Commander in Chief.”