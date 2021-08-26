*** Warning – Graphic images ***

Republican Rep. Roger Williams (TX), in a statement Thursday, called for President Joe Biden to “resign or be legally removed” following his “lacks the fortitude to keep America safe.”

“Today’s terrorist attacks in Afghanistan are the tragic outcomes of the decisions of a failed American President. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. should resign immediately,” Williams said in a statement.

Since Biden has been in office for the last eight months, Williams said that “it has become painfully clear that President Biden is incapable of fulfilling and faithfully executing the most important roles of the Commander in Chief.”

Since being in office, Biden has shown his “unwillingness to acknowledge the Americans that he left behind in Afghanistan and his failure to commit to getting every American out,” the congressman said.

Williams said that, unfortunately, this “signals that to the best of his ability, he lacks the fortitude to keep America safe and preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

When it comes to protecting the American people and the country, “All options should be on the table,” which to which Williams said “Not only has this president’s plan failed, this president has failed.”

“It’s time for him to resign or be legally removed,” Williams said at the end of his statement.

As reported, the administration gave in to the Taliban terrorists by insisting on keeping the original August 31 deadline to withdraw all the troops, American civilians, and U.S. Afghan allies.

However, reports show that there are still thousands of Americans left inside the country. According to reports, 4,400 U.S. citizens and their families have been evacuated from Afghanistan. The Pentagon said Wednesday nearly 10,000 people are waiting at Hamid Karzai International Airport Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, for a flight.

Reports have also shown that two suicide bombings outside Kabul airport killed at least 40 people, including 12 U.S. military personnel wounded another 120 people on Thursday.

Additionally, reports show that some chartered flights leaving the airport have had hundreds of empty seats onboard due to U.S. citizens and Afghan allies not getting inside the airport.

