WATCH: Doctors Remove World’s Largest Kidney Stone, Breaking Records

This handout photograph taken on June 1, 2023 and released by the Sri Lankan Army on June 14, 2023 shows a military medical officer measuring a kidney stone removed from a retired soldier that weighed 801 grams (28.25 ounces) and measured 13.37 centimetres (5.26 inches) long, at an Army hospital …
-/SRI LANKAN ARMY/AFP via Getty Images
The world’s biggest kidney stone is getting a lot of attention after doctors removed it from a patient in Sri Lanka on June 1.

The stone is approximately the size of a grapefruit, measures 5.26 inches long, and weighs 1.76 pounds, CNN reported Thursday.

Graphic video footage shows the moments during surgery when doctors worked on removing the massive object, per the AFP.

Once it appeared, a few medical professionals in the room clapped:

It broke two world records once Sri Lankan Army doctors performed the surgery on a man named Canistus Coonge in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

“Previously the records were 13 centimeters for length, set in India in 2004, and 620 grams for weight, set in Pakistan in 2008, according to Guinness World Records,” the CNN report said.

Per the outlet, Guinness World Records confirmed both records were smashed by the stone in Sri Lanka thanks to doctors at the Colombo Army Hospital.

In a social media post Thursday, Guinness shared an image of a surgeon holding the stone and noted it was the biggest and heaviest one ever recorded.

The organization also said the patient is recovering well after the procedure.

The Mayo Clinic defines kidney stones as “hard deposits made of minerals and salts that form inside your kidneys.”

The clinic’s website continued:

Passing kidney stones can be quite painful, but the stones usually cause no permanent damage if they’re recognized in a timely fashion. Depending on your situation, you may need nothing more than to take pain medication and drink lots of water to pass a kidney stone. In other instances — for example, if stones become lodged in the urinary tract, are associated with a urinary infection or cause complications — surgery may be needed.

“Gosh! The patient must have been in the most excruciating pain,” one social media user commented on the Guinness World Record’s image of the big stone, while another said, “The patient has the world record for carrying the largest kidney stone.”

