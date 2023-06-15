The world’s biggest kidney stone is getting a lot of attention after doctors removed it from a patient in Sri Lanka on June 1.

The stone is approximately the size of a grapefruit, measures 5.26 inches long, and weighs 1.76 pounds, CNN reported Thursday.

Graphic video footage shows the moments during surgery when doctors worked on removing the massive object, per the AFP.

Once it appeared, a few medical professionals in the room clapped:

VIDEO: Sri Lankan doctors remove what is now recorded as the world's largest kidney stone, from a 62-year-old retired soldier. According to the army, the stone removed from ex-sergeant Canistus Coonge weighed 801 grams (28.25 ounces). pic.twitter.com/api1IzOs2I — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 15, 2023

It broke two world records once Sri Lankan Army doctors performed the surgery on a man named Canistus Coonge in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Lankan Army Doctors Remove World's Largest Kidney Stone, Set World Record https://t.co/nbAGzyydnI pic.twitter.com/5x8iPVAfut — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) June 14, 2023

“Previously the records were 13 centimeters for length, set in India in 2004, and 620 grams for weight, set in Pakistan in 2008, according to Guinness World Records,” the CNN report said.

Per the outlet, Guinness World Records confirmed both records were smashed by the stone in Sri Lanka thanks to doctors at the Colombo Army Hospital.

In a social media post Thursday, Guinness shared an image of a surgeon holding the stone and noted it was the biggest and heaviest one ever recorded.

The organization also said the patient is recovering well after the procedure.

Learn more here 👇https://t.co/COxTMz1rae — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 15, 2023

The Mayo Clinic defines kidney stones as “hard deposits made of minerals and salts that form inside your kidneys.”

The clinic’s website continued:

Passing kidney stones can be quite painful, but the stones usually cause no permanent damage if they’re recognized in a timely fashion. Depending on your situation, you may need nothing more than to take pain medication and drink lots of water to pass a kidney stone. In other instances — for example, if stones become lodged in the urinary tract, are associated with a urinary infection or cause complications — surgery may be needed.