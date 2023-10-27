Ex-China Premier Li Keqiang, Sidelined by Rival Xi, Dies ‘Suddenly’ at 68

Li Keqiang, the former premier of China, is reported to have died “suddenly” on Thursday less than a year after stepping down from his post as the country’s second-highest-ranking leader. He was 68.

A heart attack has been blamed for the death of the English-speaking economist who had once been considered a contender for the country’s top job, but was passed over in favour of Xi Jinping and then sidelined.

He was the only incumbent top official who didn’t belong to Xi’s loyalists group, the BBC reports.

State media said he died at 10 minutes past midnight on Friday despite “all-out” efforts to revive him.

His death is reportedly being widely mourned on Chinese social media, with many expressing shock and grief – though comments on many posts appear to have been restricted.

“This is too sudden, he was so young,” said one user on Chinese social media site Weibo, according to the BBC. Another said his death was like losing “a pillar of our home.”

State-run news agency Xinhua said China’s foreign ministry “deeply” mourned Li’s “tragic passing”.

“An obituary will be published soon,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.