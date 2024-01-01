Watch: Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Multiple Dead

Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Paul Bois

Japan rang in the New Year with a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least four people and caused massive property damage.

“The quake struck at 4:10 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture, according to the United States Geological Survey,” noted CNN.

“The quake collapsed buildings, cased [sic] fires and triggered tsunami alerts as far away as eastern Russia, prompting orders for residents to evacuate affected coastal areas of Japan,” it added.

At least 31 smaller aftershocks continued through the day, which will likely continue for days and months to follow. One particularly harrowing story involved 1,400 passengers stranded inside high-speed bullet trains roughly ten hours after the main earthquake.

An estimated 8,500 military personnel have been deployed to aid in the relief effort. President Joe Biden has already said that the United States “stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people.”

Photos and videos of the aftermath have gone viral on social media:

