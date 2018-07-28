Chuck Schumer: 3D-Printed Guns Open Door to ‘Fully Semiautomatic Weapon’

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is doing his part to derail the government’s settlement with Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed by suggesting 3D gun printers allow someone to copy a “fully semiautomatic weapon.”

A “fully semiautomatic weapon” is a moniker at odds with itself. It is like a 13-story home with one floor or half-empty full glass of water.

According to the NRA-ILA, Schumer reacted to the State Department’s settlement with Wilson’s Defense Distributed by saying, “America is going to get a lot less safe.” He added that 3D-printed firearms are not only scary, they’re outright dangerous in the way they can mimic the look and the capacity of a hardened, fully semiautomatic weapon.”

Schumer’s words are reminiscent of a CNN report wherein AR-15s were described as “full semiautomatic.” On February 27, 2018, Breitbart News reported that CNN presented the AR-15 as “full semiautomatic” just hours before Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) urged Congress to ban “massacre machine gun magazines.”

On July 26, 2018, Gabby Giffords, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and the Michael Bloomberg funded-Everytown for Gun Safety filed a motion to block the government’s settlement with Wilson’s Defense Distributed. A day later, Breitbart News reported that the judge rejected the motion by ruling that Giffords, the Brady Campaign, and Everytown had no standing.

