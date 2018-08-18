79-Year-Old Homeowner Greets Alleged Intruder with Shotgun Blast to Both Legs

A 79-year-old homeowner in Benzie County, Michigan, greeted an alleged intruder with a shotgun blast to both legs.

Up North Live reports the homeowner heard strange noises in his barn just before 11:30 pm Tuesday night. He armed himself and went to investigate.

Once inside the barn, he confronted an alleged intruder, ordering him off his property. At that point, the homeowner said the suspect allegedly came at him in a “threatening manner,” so he fired the shotgun, hitting the suspect in both legs.

The Record-Eagle reports that Benzie County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and had the 37-year-old suspect transported to Munson Medical Center: “Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said [the suspect] was hit with birdshot.”

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office indicated the suspect would be arrested once released from the hospital.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.