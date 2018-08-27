President Donald Trump hosted a dinner with evangelical leaders on Monday, praying for the shooting victims in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Senator John McCain.

“We very much appreciate everything that Sen. McCain has done for our country,” Trump said to White House reporters, after noting that “our hearts and prayers are going to the family of Sen. John McCain.”

The group of leaders applauded in response.

Trump noted that Washington, DC, would be honoring McCain for the rest of the week.

The president also offered prayers and condolences to the victims of the shooting during a Madden video gaming tournament on Sunday.

“That was a terrible thing indeed, and how it happens, nobody really knows,” Trump said, praising first responders for responding quickly to the tragedy.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the event, as well as HHS Secretary Alex Azar, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and Trump’s daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.