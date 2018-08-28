Trump-Backed Ron DeSantis Wins Florida GOP Primary Election

Ron DeSantis has won Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary election Tuesday night according to multiple outlets calling the race.

DeSantis received President Donald Trump’s endorsement for governor of Florida in June and on Tuesday night DeSantis beat out fellow Republican, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Fox News’ decision desk called the race around 8 p.m. ET:

BREAKING: Trump-backed Florida Rep. DeSantis wins GOP primary race for Florida governor, Fox News projects. https://t.co/1Tn4dpNToH — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 29, 2018

Politico wrote, “Ron DeSantis has just won the GOP nomination in Florida’s gubernatorial race.”

Ron DeSantis has just won the GOP nomination in Florida's gubernatorial race. pic.twitter.com/FtClWGbqux — POLITICO (@politico) August 29, 2018

“Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida,” Trump wrote in June. “Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes – Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement!”

President Donald Trump congratulated DeSantis on winning the GOP nomination for governor of Florida, “Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida. Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November!”

Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida. Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

