Poll: Majority Believe ‘Not Enough Cause’ for Trump Impeachment

A majority of Americans believe “there is not enough cause” for the House of Representatives to even start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, according to a CNN poll released on Wednesday.

The poll asked: “Do you think there is or is not enough cause right now for Congress to begin hearings into whether or not President Trump should be impeached?” The survey found that 53% did not think there is enough cause and even 20% of those who think Trump should be impeached also agreed that there is “not enough cause” for the House to start impeachment proceedings.

If Democrats win back the House in the fall, party leaders will be under considerable pressure from its left-wing base to impeach Trump. The CNN poll found that a whopping 78% of Democrats believe Trump should be impeached and removed from office

Last week in Montana, Trump brought up the possibility of impeachment for the first time at a rally, telling supporters they need to go to the polls in November to prevent Democrats from trying to impeach him.

“I will worry about that if it ever happens,” Trump said. “If it does happen, it’s your fault because you did not go out to vote… it’s the only way it could happen.”

The poll, conducted September 6-9, has a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.