LIVE UPDATES** Deadly Florence Pummels Carolinas as Catastrophic Flooding Feared

Tropical Storm Florence continues to batter the Carolinas as authorities fear catastrophic flash flooding will wreak mass destruction across the region, causing the death toll to rise. The storm is currently swirling at a near-standstill, dumping torrential rain over areas already flooded by seawater and swelling rivers across both states.

► At least seven people are dead as Tropical Storm Florence batters the Carolinas.

► North Carolina’s New Bern and Wilmington are experiencing severe flooding and extensive building damage.

► Reuters reports at least 895,000 people are without power across the Carolinas.

► Experts estimate $10 billion to $60 billion in economic damages

► At least 2,400 flights have been canceled

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

12:34 PM: The Associated Press released an “explainer” on how experts measure rain during storms like Florence. In sum, the storm is turning out to be every bit as devastating as forecasters expected, and it’s far from done, with trillions of gallons of rain still in the forecast, hundreds of people needing rescue, hundreds of thousands of power outages and a handful of deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

—Storm deaths: At least 4 people have died

—Heavy rains: Up to 18 trillion gallons (68 trillion liters) falling on seven states over seven days, as much water as there is the entire Chesapeake Bay

—So far: Nearly 24 inches of rain was reported in Newport, just off the North Carolina coast, and forecasters Saturday expected another 15 inches (nearly 40 centimeters) in parts of the Carolinas.

—In the dark: About 900,000 outages as of Saturday morning, mostly in North Carolina, with Duke Energy anticipating 1 million to 3 million homes and businesses losing power

—Protected: More than 19,000 people in shelters in North Carolina, 6,400 in South Carolina and 400 in Virginia

—Grounded: More than 2,400 flights canceled

—Potential losses: estimated $10 billion to $60 billion in economic damages

12:33 PM: Newly released drone footage shows dramatic flooding throughout New Bern, North Carolina.

Video: Drone video captures Florence flooding in North Carolina https://t.co/XcLj7xvwyk pic.twitter.com/vQ57vOJM0z — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 15, 2018

12:29 PM: Tortoise expert Dr. Peter Paul van Dijk says, at 2 mph, a turtle could beat Florence in a race across the Carolinas.

A turtle could literally get across the Carolinas faster than Florence is at 2 mphhttps://t.co/kO7dWyjCTu pic.twitter.com/zBvnsQwZlf — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 15, 2018

12:25 PM: More scenes from a hurricane-torn New Bern, North Carolina.

12:19 PM: Resident of New Bern, North Carolina, records footage of the damage Florence caused to his store.

12:18 PM: WLTX News 19 in Columbia, South Carolina, broadcasts eye-witness accounts as Florence thrashes the coast.

12:09 PM: The Navy says almost 30 Virginia-based ships and 128 aircraft sent away from their bases in the Hampton Roads-area because of now-Tropical Storm Florence have been given the go-ahead to return, according to the Associated Press.

The Navy says the aircraft will make their way back beginning Saturday, and the ships will start to return Sunday.

A Navy statement says the decision comes after inspections of the region’s port and airfield.

12:04 PM: At 30 inches, Florence has broken North Carolina’s all-time record for “most rain in a single storm.”

The Washington Post writes:

A citizen weather observer posted a total of 30.58 inches of rain in Swansboro, which is in Onslow County. If verified, the amount would be a state record for a tropical storm or hurricane and would shatter the old record of 24 inches — set near Wilmington during Floyd. Many locations in southeast North Carolina are likely to smash this old record by the time the rain ends.

12:01 PM: U.S. National Guard members go door-to-door in flooded areas of New Bern, North Carolina, to help residents evacuate. “A guardsman tells me most neighborhoods are empty, and a few residents are staying. Few requesting a ride out,” reports NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake.

National Guard still going door-to-door in flooded parts of New Bern, helping residents evacuate. A guardsman tells me most neighborhoods are empty, and a few residents are staying. Few requesting a ride out. pic.twitter.com/kX9p3a61oo — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 15, 2018

11:58 AM: Deer scurry through CBS News’ live broadcast of Florence in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Deer run by in the background, up to their heads in water, as CBS News correspondent @adrianasdiaz covers Florence in Jacksonville, North Carolina https://t.co/YxXpV0Tvaf pic.twitter.com/W87ZCapUxt — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 15, 2018

11:55 AM: Photos show boats docked in New Bern, North Carolina, left badly damaged by Florence.

11:49 AM: There are now at least seven Florence-related fatalities since Florence made landfall, according to ABC News. More details to come.

11:47 AM: An awning and garage collapsed on vehicles in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

#Florence: Awning and garage collapsed on top of cars in Jacksonville , NC #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/WrZEAyA7Ja — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 15, 2018

11:44 AM: Spectrum News 13 reports Florence is presently located 40 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

11:35 AM: The Associated Press reports evacuation orders have been lifted in several coastal South Carolina counties as Florence continues to dump rain on the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order lifting evacuation orders for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and the Edisto Beach area of Colleton County effective at noon Saturday.

McMaster had ordered residents in most of the state’s coastal counties to evacuate ahead of Florence’s arrival. The slow-moving storm is still dumping colossal amounts of rain on North Carolina and parts of northern South Carolina.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Horry and Georgetown counties along South Carolina’s northern coast.

11:31 AM: Resident of Southport, North Carolina, surveys her home after Florence floods the area.

11:27 AM: Resident of Southport, North Carolina, looks out the door of his home as floodwaters rise.

11:24 AM: North Carolina transportation official warned “roads open today may be closed by this afternoon,” as Florence lashes the region. “I do anticipate tomorrow we’ll have a significant increase in the number of roads covered in water,” he told reporters.

North Carolina transportation official on road conditions during Tropical Storm #Florence: "Roads open today may be closed by this afternoon." "I do anticipate tomorrow we'll have a significant increase in the number of roads covered in water." https://t.co/ozeco1O16F pic.twitter.com/iaaWHCs5Qi — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2018

11:17 AM: The National Weather Service has published an updated preliminary rainfall report of towns across the Carolinas. “Heavy rain continues in many of these areas,” the agency said.

Updated preliminary rainfall reports from Florence received as of noon Saturday. Heavy rain continues in many of these areas. pic.twitter.com/2ehVAj5NRg — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 15, 2018

11:05 AM: Tropical Storm Florence continues to weaken as it dumps dangerous amounts of rain across the Carolinas, according to the Associated Press.

The National Hurricane Center said Florence’s top sustained winds have weakened to 45 mph.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Florence was moving west at 2 mph, with its center located about 40 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The storm’s extremely slow speed means the risk of catastrophic flooding remains high across both states. Some areas are forecast to receive up to 15 inches more rain, and storm totals could reach over 3 feet in some areas for the week.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham says areas like New Bern, North Carolina, could also see additional storm surge as high tide combines with the ocean waters still being pushed ashore by Florence’s outer bands.

10:53 AM: The Associated Press reports North Carolina’s Harnett County has declared a mandatory evacuation along a river that’s expected to rise to more than 17 feet above flood stage.

On its Facebook page, the county said the evacuation was in effect along the Lower Little River near the Cumberland County line.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the river to crest at Manchester at 35.4 feet at about 8 a.m. Monday. Flood stage is 18 feet.

The previous record crest was 29 feet set during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The river is forecast to reach flood stage sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.