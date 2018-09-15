**LIVE UPDATES** Deadly Florence Pummels Carolinas as Catastrophic Flooding Feared

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Florence continues to batter the Carolinas as authorities fear catastrophic flash flooding will wreak mass destruction across the region, causing the death toll to rise. The storm is currently swirling at a near-standstill, dumping torrential rain over areas already flooded by seawater and swelling rivers across both states.

► At least seven people are dead as Tropical Storm Florence batters the Carolinas.

► North Carolina’s New Bern and Wilmington are experiencing severe flooding and extensive building damage.

► Reuters reports at least 895,000 people are without power across the Carolinas.

► Experts estimate $10 billion to $60 billion in economic damages

► At least 2,400 flights have been canceled

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

12:34 PM: The Associated Press released an “explainer” on how experts measure rain during storms like Florence. In sum, the storm is turning out to be every bit as devastating as forecasters expected, and it’s far from done, with trillions of gallons of rain still in the forecast, hundreds of people needing rescue, hundreds of thousands of power outages and a handful of deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

—Storm deaths: At least 4 people have died

—Heavy rains: Up to 18 trillion gallons (68 trillion liters) falling on seven states over seven days, as much water as there is the entire Chesapeake Bay

—So far: Nearly 24 inches of rain was reported in Newport, just off the North Carolina coast, and forecasters Saturday expected another 15 inches (nearly 40 centimeters) in parts of the Carolinas.

—In the dark: About 900,000 outages as of Saturday morning, mostly in North Carolina, with Duke Energy anticipating 1 million to 3 million homes and businesses losing power

—Protected: More than 19,000 people in shelters in North Carolina, 6,400 in South Carolina and 400 in Virginia

—Grounded: More than 2,400 flights canceled

—Potential losses: estimated $10 billion to $60 billion in economic damages

12:33 PM: Newly released drone footage shows dramatic flooding throughout New Bern, North Carolina.

12:29 PM: Tortoise expert Dr. Peter Paul van Dijk says, at 2 mph, a turtle could beat Florence in a race across the Carolinas.

12:25 PM: More scenes from a hurricane-torn New Bern, North Carolina.

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: A boat lays smashed against a car garage, deposited there by the high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence along the Neuse River September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: A boat lays smashed against a car garage, deposited there by the high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence along the Neuse River September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: High winds from Hurricane Florence uprooted a tree, crushing a car and toppling a wall surrounding a baseball diamond September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: High winds from Hurricane Florence uprooted a tree, crushing a car and toppling a wall surrounding a baseball field September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: High winds from Hurricane Florence uprooted a tree which toppled a wall surrounding a baseball field September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: High winds from Hurricane Florence uprooted a tree which toppled a wall surrounding a baseball field September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

12:19 PM: Resident of New Bern, North Carolina, records footage of the damage Florence caused to his store.

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Bill Wheeler makes a video recording of the damge to his store, Nautical Wheelers, after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence filled it with four feet of water September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Bill Wheeler makes a video recording of the damge to his store, Nautical Wheelers, after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence filled it with four feet of water September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

12:18 PM: WLTX News 19 in Columbia, South Carolina, broadcasts eye-witness accounts as Florence thrashes the coast.

12:09 PM: The Navy says almost 30 Virginia-based ships and 128 aircraft sent away from their bases in the Hampton Roads-area because of now-Tropical Storm Florence have been given the go-ahead to return, according to the Associated Press.

The Navy says the aircraft will make their way back beginning Saturday, and the ships will start to return Sunday.

A Navy statement says the decision comes after inspections of the region’s port and airfield.

12:04 PM: At 30 inches, Florence has broken North Carolina’s all-time record for “most rain in a single storm.”

The Washington Post writes:

A citizen weather observer posted a total of 30.58 inches of rain in Swansboro, which is in Onslow County. If verified, the amount would be a state record for a tropical storm or hurricane and would shatter the old record of 24 inches — set near Wilmington during Floyd. Many locations in southeast North Carolina are likely to smash this old record by the time the rain ends.

12:01 PM: U.S. National Guard members go door-to-door in flooded areas of New Bern, North Carolina, to help residents evacuate. “A guardsman tells me most neighborhoods are empty, and a few residents are staying. Few requesting a ride out,” reports NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake.

11:58 AM: Deer scurry through CBS News’ live broadcast of Florence in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

11:55 AM: Photos show boats docked in New Bern, North Carolina, left badly damaged by Florence.

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: A tourist boat is run aground near a railroad bridge on the Trent River near the Bridgepointe Marina a day after Hurricane Florence made landfall September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: A section of the Highway 17 exit ramp remains closed a day after Hurricane Florence’s storm surge washed it out September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Residents stop to photograph a section of the Highway 17 exit ramp that remains closed a day after Hurricane Florence’s storm surge washed it out September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Boats, some listing and others completly sunk, remain in the destroyed Bridgepointe Marina a day after Hurricane Florence made landfall September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Rick Sitzman takes a selfie with the statue of a bear, the city’s symbol, that was dropped in the middle of the street by storm surge produced by Hurricane Florence September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least five deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

11:49 AM: There are now at least seven Florence-related fatalities since Florence made landfall, according to ABC News. More details to come.

11:47 AM: An awning and garage collapsed on vehicles in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

11:44 AM: Spectrum News 13 reports Florence is presently located 40 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

11:35 AM: The Associated Press reports evacuation orders have been lifted in several coastal South Carolina counties as Florence continues to dump rain on the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order lifting evacuation orders for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and the Edisto Beach area of Colleton County effective at noon Saturday.

McMaster had ordered residents in most of the state’s coastal counties to evacuate ahead of Florence’s arrival. The slow-moving storm is still dumping colossal amounts of rain on North Carolina and parts of northern South Carolina.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Horry and Georgetown counties along South Carolina’s northern coast.

11:31 AM: Resident of Southport, North Carolina, surveys her home after Florence floods the area.

SOUTHPORT, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Kim Adams makes her way to her home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SOUTHPORT, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Kim Adams makes her way to her home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

11:27 AM: Resident of Southport, North Carolina, looks out the door of his home as floodwaters rise.

SOUTHPORT, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Matt Lineberry looks out the door of his home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

11:24 AM: North Carolina transportation official warned “roads open today may be closed by this afternoon,” as Florence lashes the region. “I do anticipate tomorrow we’ll have a significant increase in the number of roads covered in water,” he told reporters.

11:17 AM: The National Weather Service has published an updated preliminary rainfall report of towns across the Carolinas. “Heavy rain continues in many of these areas,” the agency said.

11:05 AM: Tropical Storm Florence continues to weaken as it dumps dangerous amounts of rain across the Carolinas, according to the Associated Press.

The National Hurricane Center said Florence’s top sustained winds have weakened to 45 mph.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Florence was moving west at 2 mph, with its center located about 40 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The storm’s extremely slow speed means the risk of catastrophic flooding remains high across both states. Some areas are forecast to receive up to 15 inches more rain, and storm totals could reach over 3 feet in some areas for the week.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham says areas like New Bern, North Carolina, could also see additional storm surge as high tide combines with the ocean waters still being pushed ashore by Florence’s outer bands.

10:53 AM: The Associated Press reports North Carolina’s Harnett County has declared a mandatory evacuation along a river that’s expected to rise to more than 17 feet above flood stage.

On its Facebook page, the county said the evacuation was in effect along the Lower Little River near the Cumberland County line.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the river to crest at Manchester at 35.4 feet at about 8 a.m. Monday. Flood stage is 18 feet.

The previous record crest was 29 feet set during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The river is forecast to reach flood stage sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

.