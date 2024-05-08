Court Docs: 11-Year-Old Boy Said 24-Year-Old Teacher Madison Bergmann Rubbed His Thighs During Class

Wisconsin elementary school teacher Madison Bergmann, who was arrested for allegedly “making out” with a fifth-grader just months before her wedding, allegedly moved the victim’s desk next to hers so they could physically touch during class without eliciting suspicious gazes from other students.

“My daughter thought he was a problem kid,” another student’s mom told the New York Post. “She said that his desk got moved next to [Bergmann’s] a couple of months ago, and she just assumed that he was in trouble.

“When it was time for lunch, she’d ask him to stay after class,” the mom continued, “so that just fed into the idea that he was constantly getting into trouble.”

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in St. Croix District Court, the fifth-grader told sex crime investigators Bergmann would rub his thigh and calves during independent reading time, the Post report details.

Due to the strategic placement of his desk in her classroom at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, “he did not believe any of the other kids would see it happening,” the complaint alleged.

The boy also confirmed to police Bergmann would have him stay after class.

The 24-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota, teacher had recently begun her career at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson when a student’s mother took his phone after allegedly overhearing a call between him and Bergmann, as Breitbart News reported.

The victim’s parents then discovered several text messages between him and the teacher, featuring conversations about inappropriate encounters that allegedly occurred in Bergmann’s classroom during lunch periods or after school.

The accused pedophile allegedly wrote that she enjoyed the child touching her and “making out,” according to charging documents viewed by the outlet. Upon reading the disturbing messages, the boy’s father stormed into the school with printouts of the conversations in hand before taking the matter to authorities. Bergmann is charged with first-degree child sexual assault of a child under age 13. She is currently free on a $25,000 bond. Additionally, Bergmann, who was engaged and planning her wedding, will no longer be walking down the aisle in July with her intended groom as he is now reportedly less than enthused by the prospect.