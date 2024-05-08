Biden administration officials raised concerns about Hunter Biden appearing in public with President Joe Biden while authorities investigated him for tax and gun violations, emails released upon a FOIA request show.

Hunter made a series of public appearances with his father between 2021 and 2023. The appearances seemed to be a part of a public relations scheme to normalize the revelations discovered on his “laptop from hell.”

The public appearances were not welcomed by Biden officials, who scrambled to handle the implications of potential indictments, according to emails released by the State Department under FOIA.

The first email, sent on April 28, 2022, came just after Joe Biden invited Hunter to the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll, Telegraph reported:

In one message to Stacey Thompson, the State Department’s House director, an unnamed official wrote: “But also, why is Hunter Biden anywhere near this administration ever?”

… The previous week, officials on a separate email chain said it was “only a matter of time” before journalists started asking questions about Mr Biden Jr’s laptop, and that it “might be worth having a few lines in our back pocket”. In a separate email, from March 2023, officials discussed the “political pivots” for Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, to take in response to questions about the investigations into Mr Biden Jr. They included possible responses for Mr Blinken to questions about the president’s son and his laptop.

Hunter continued to make public appearances with his father until December 2023 when he defied a congressional subpoena to testify. After he later capitulated to a closed door deposition, Hunter has remained mostly in the shadows.

Hunter faces 42 years in federal prison for nine tax and three gun charges filed in 2023 by special counsel David Weiss. Hunter’s trial related to tax violations is set for June 20. His gun related trial is tentatively set for June 3.

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of the president’s grandchildren.