Day Two — Celebs Still Bitter over Trump’s Helsinki Presser: ‘Obvious Russian Asset,’ ‘Putin’s Prison B*tch’

NBC/FanFare Productions

Hollywood stars carried over their collective outrage over Monday’s press conference feature President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin into Tuesday.

“In Trump’s stunning act of open, televised treason yesterday, it is clear the Russians are holding him hostage by whatever they got on him or whatever harm they are threatening to do to a family member of his. For his and our safety, he must be removed from office. 25th Amendment,” Michael Moore fumed.

“Likewise, Congress needs no more proof than Trump’s admission yesterday that he sides with Putin to impeach & remove him. No hearings are needed. Fast action is a must. The House should vote to Impeach & the Senate should hold the trial. Those who don’t act should be tossed Nov 6,” the Oscar-winner added.

Actress Patricia Arquette wondered why the president has testified about the 2016 election, while actress Mira Sorvino hurled a homophobic slur at President Trump.

“These clowns made Clinton testify under oath about a blow job and they can’t grow the balls to compel Trump to testify under oath about what could amount to Treason #TheDogAteMyLeaders,” Arquette tweeted.

“Did you ever think we’d see the day that Putin owned @POTUS like he was his prison bi$&@???????,” Sorvino wrote.

President Trump conducted a joint press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday.

President Donald Trump defended his decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the ongoing Special Counsel investigation of Russia’s alleged attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m here today to continue the proud tradition of bold American diplomacy,” Trump said at the presser in Helsinki, Finland. “I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than risk peace in pursuit of politics.”

Below is a roundup of Hollywood’s continued meltdown.

I’m still having a hard time finding the words to adequately describe my feelings, having watched the President of the United States commit treason on live television yesterday. This goes so far above and beyond party. This is about us. I cannot believe it. But we all saw it. This feels like a fitting time to circle back to the words of Marcus Tullius Cicero: • “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” • We have work to do, folks. Remember what we are fighting for and do not let the madness discourage you. Inaction is our second greatest enemy now. He is our first. #TrumpTreason #TreasonSummit #Helsinki

