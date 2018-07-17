Day Two — Celebs Still Bitter over Trump’s Helsinki Presser: ‘Obvious Russian Asset,’ ‘Putin’s Prison B*tch’

Hollywood stars carried over their collective outrage over Monday’s press conference feature President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin into Tuesday.

“In Trump’s stunning act of open, televised treason yesterday, it is clear the Russians are holding him hostage by whatever they got on him or whatever harm they are threatening to do to a family member of his. For his and our safety, he must be removed from office. 25th Amendment,” Michael Moore fumed.

“Likewise, Congress needs no more proof than Trump’s admission yesterday that he sides with Putin to impeach & remove him. No hearings are needed. Fast action is a must. The House should vote to Impeach & the Senate should hold the trial. Those who don’t act should be tossed Nov 6,” the Oscar-winner added.

Actress Patricia Arquette wondered why the president has testified about the 2016 election, while actress Mira Sorvino hurled a homophobic slur at President Trump.

“These clowns made Clinton testify under oath about a blow job and they can’t grow the balls to compel Trump to testify under oath about what could amount to Treason #TheDogAteMyLeaders,” Arquette tweeted.

“Did you ever think we’d see the day that Putin owned @POTUS like he was his prison bi$&@???????,” Sorvino wrote.

President Trump conducted a joint press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday.

President Donald Trump defended his decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the ongoing Special Counsel investigation of Russia’s alleged attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m here today to continue the proud tradition of bold American diplomacy,” Trump said at the presser in Helsinki, Finland. “I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than risk peace in pursuit of politics.”

Below is a roundup of Hollywood’s continued meltdown.

GOP: Well this it it. This is the straw that breaks the camel’s back!

GOP: fresh camel please — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 17, 2018

The United States was attacked. We didn’t see bombs hitting Pearl Harbor. We didn’t see planes crash into buildings. But cyber missiles struck the heart of our Democracy. It was an insidious Act of War. Anyone who aids and abets this is committing Treason. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 17, 2018

Yesterday, we had a President show himself to be an obvious Russian asset on the world stage, completely consistent with his every other action as President, serving Putin's desires at every turn. Today, the GOP criticize, but do nothing. WE WILL REMEMBER AND SO WILL HISTORY. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2018

Trump’s press conference with Putin was frighteningly obsequious.https://t.co/1cRLQaqY1C — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 17, 2018

Now that Trump is finally vulnerable, watch the Democrats NOT go for the jugular. Sad. And I say that very strongly. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 17, 2018

Here’s a hypothetical for ya: what if the 2016 election was illegitimate? Even the founders never pondered that eventuality. And so therefore never even proferred a remedy. Impeachment is no remedy. Not for an election that was illegitimate. So if one is to hold up our Republic?? — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 17, 2018

The GOP, in admitting that Russia most definitely tampered with the election, has said that the results we not altered. But the GOP has lied about every aspect of this affair, and so we can assume that won’t change. So what if the results were engineered? What’s the remedy? — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 17, 2018

“[Trump] had an opportunity, in front of the whole world, to defend America. To defend who we are. And he chose not to. Because of that, I can no longer support him.”-@WalshFreedom #TreasonSummit — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 17, 2018

Best case: Trump rolls over for dictators like a dog wanting his belly scratched. Russia knows this & attacked our election to help him win. Worst case: Trump is compromised & a Russian asset. So they attacked our election to help him win. Either way this is very, very bad. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 17, 2018

Yesterday, even the Fox News website was critical of Trump. Today, they've backtracked and accepted his non-clarifying non-clarification. Some thought this would be the big turning point. Nope. Back to business as usual. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 17, 2018

🙄

This shows how much power @HouseGOP has. Republicans didn't like what he said yesterday about Putin. #Trump felt the heat and now is back peddling. Why can't the @GOP be even stronger?! Bet you they will let this weak "correction" be the excuse to let him slide once againὢ. https://t.co/7Ow7rRwT8M — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) July 17, 2018

Our democracy was attacked by a hostile country.

Our president sided with that country over his own.

Our president will allow further cyber attacks by that hostile country. Our president is a traitor. #Helsinki #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/YWtke0fOoi — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) July 17, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson